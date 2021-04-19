Grandview Hires Former APM Music Exec Cecilia Owens As CFO & COO

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. management firm Grandview has hired Cecilia Owens as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to joining Grandview, Owens served as CFO of APM Music, a music licensing company owned by Sony and Universal Music Group. She also held emergent positions at DIRECTV and FOX.

In addition to her work as an executive at APM, Owens developed and led Advocates for Change, a diversity, racial equity, and inclusion group.

Aside from her work in the entertainment industry, Owens serves as Vice President of the Board of Directors at EmpowHer Institute, an organization focused on helping young women in marginalized communities gain career skills. She is also a founding member of Chief Los Angeles, which is designed for senior women leaders to strengthen their and other women’s careers.

Cecilia Owens said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a highly regarded team and I look forward to being an integral part of the next stage of growth here at Grandview.”

The Grandview partners added: “We are excited to welcome in Cecilia, who, in partnership with our Head of HR Kelly Herting, will continue to foster the evolution and growth of our company and it’s wonderful managers and clients.”