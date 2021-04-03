Grammy-Nominated Rapper DMX Hospitalized In New York

On Friday night, DMX was rushed to a New York Hospital, after reportedly suffering a heart attack, following a drug overdose.

Born Earl Simmons, the 50-year-old rapper is said to be in the critical care unit of a hospital in White Plains.

TMZ first reported the news. Subsequently, Billboard followed up with the rapper’s representatives, confirming that he is hospitalized.

Sources close to DMX told TMZ that the rapper’s OD occurred at his residence, near 11 PM.

One unnamed source said that the rapper has “some brain activity,” while another said that he is currently in a “vegetative state.”

At this time, no further details have been provided, with regard to his condition.

Over the years, DMX has been known for his battles with substance abuse, having checked into rehab a number of times. He last entered rehab in 2019, following a year-long sentence at a West Virginia prison for federal tax evasion.

Launching into his career in the early ’90s, DMX has thus far recorded seven studio albums, including It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot (1998), Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood (1998), …And Then There Was X(1999), The Great Depression (2001), Grand Champ (2003), Year of the Dog… Again (2006) and Undisputed (2012).

Winning two American Music Awards for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, the three-time Grammy nominee has also appeared in a number of feature films, including Belly, Romeo Must Die, Boricua’s Bond, Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave, Never Die Alone, Death Toll, Last Hour and more.