‘Let the Right One In’: Grace Gummer Joins Showtime Drama Pilot

Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot) has been cast as a series regular opposite Demián Bichir and Anika Noni Rose in Let the Right One In, Showtime’s vampire drama pilot from Away creator Andrew Hinderaker, who serves as showrunner; Seith Man, who will direct; and Tomorrow Studios.
Gummer will play Claire, the heiress of a pharmaceutical empire and is a brilliant scientist who turned down the family’s billion-dollar business to pursue a humbler, nobler career in disease research. But her life gets turned upside down when her estranged, ailing father summons her home and reveals a terrible secret.
Rose will plays Mark’s next-door neighbor, a homicide detective.
2020-21 Showtime Pilots & Series Orders
Let the Right One In is described as an elevated genre drama, which is turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion. The pilot is executive produced by Hinderaker, Mann and Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. Bichir will serve as a producer on the potential series.
Gummer, who was a regular on Mr. Robot and Extant, co-stars in the upcoming Peacock limited series Dr. Death. She also recently appeared in FX’s A Teacher and recurred on Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone. Gummer is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.
