Google Docs, Drive Other Google Services Hit By Outages Monday

Google is experiences outages for services including Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides Monday morning.

“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. Affected user are unable to create new documents,” according to the company’s Workspace Status Dashboard — posting identical messages for the others services

Users who try to access the services get the message: “Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes. To learn more about the Google Docs editors, please visit our help center. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.

– The Google Docs Team