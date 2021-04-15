‘Good Morning America’ Senior Executive Producer Michael Corn Departs ABC News

Michael Corn, the top producer on ABC News’ Good Morning America, has departed the show in what was described as an abrupt exit.

“Michael Corn no longer works for ABC News,” a spokesperson for the network said. They provided no other details.

On Wednesday, the network announced that Kim Godwin would succeed James Goldston as president of the news division. Godwin, a former top executive at CBS News, will start in her new job in May.

Goldston tapped Corn to take over GMA in 2014, after leading World News Tonight for five years. He previously had been a senior producer for the morning program, which has been at the top of the ratings in the morning. The GMA franchise has been incredibly lucrative for the network. During Corn’s tenure, Michael Strahan joined the show full time, and for a time hosted a spinoff, GMA Day, with Sara Haines.

The show has been especially adept at landing attention-getting exclusives, including Roberts interview this week with Colton Underwood, formerly of The Bachelor, who came out as gay. Last month, Strahan interviewed the show’s host, Chris Harrison, amid the controversy over remarks that he made supporting one of the former contestants who had engaged in racially insensitive behavior.