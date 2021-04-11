‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Rises To $358M Worldwide; ‘Mortal Kombat’ Kicks Off With $11M Overseas – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla Vs Kong continues to dominate the global and international box office, now with a $288.3M cume offshore for $357.8M worldwide. It will soon cross Tenet globally and overseas. Domestically, it has overtaken Tenet to become the No. 1 grossing movie of the pandemic era.

The full overseas weekend was $24.1M, a 66% drop from last frame’s holiday play. Directed by Adam Wingard, the monster mash remains the No. 3 picture of 2021 both internationally and globally. It is currently running 7% ahead of Kong: Skull Island, 46% over Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and 99% above Godzilla in like-for-like overseas markets and using today’s exchange rates.

China leads all play at $165.4M (adding $12.9M this weekend in second place behind local pic Sister which had an estimated $21M sophomore session), followed by Australia ($16M), Mexico ($15.8M), Taiwan ($11.7M) and Russia ($11.1M).

In IMAX, the international cume is now $26.8M or 9% of the total.

In its debut, Warner Bros/New Line’s Mortal Kombat entered 17 offshore markets this session, grossing $10.7M from 4,596 screens. Russia led play with $6.1M (+10% on GVK‘s bow), opening as the biggest Hollywood title released during the pandemic with results tracking at pre-pandemic levels coming in 7% above Logan and 12% ahead of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Saudi Arabia ($691K), UAE ($689K), Thailand ($574K) and Taiwan ($554K) round out the Top 5. Mortal Kombat is set to release in 12 additional markets next weekend including Mexico and Spain.

Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway hopped up 33% in its third Australia weekend, adding $2.5M for a local cume of $9.2M and with vacations still in full swing. The full session was $2.8M in Oz and New Zealand for a running cume of $10.2M.

Universal’s Nobody saw a good 37% drop overseas, taking $2.37M in 12 markets. Korea was new with $593K from 263 locations. Australia dipped by just 13% for a $2.34M local cume and Russia has now grossed $3.3M. The offshore total is $13.2M with $28.8M global. Spain, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany and the UK are still among the majors to come.

Uni’s Freaky traveled to Japan this session with $330K from 207 sites to surpass the lifetime of Happy Death Day 2U (Japan saw some sudden emergency measures added this week in Tokyo and Okinawa). The offshore total on Freaky is $6.9M for $15.9M worldwide. Europe is currently scheduled to roll out in May.

