‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ Rages To $285M+ Worldwide As Monsters Continue To Pound Covid-Era Records – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: After logging the best pandemic-era start for a Hollywood movie at the international box office last weekend, Warner Bros/Legendary’s Godzilla Vs Kong has punched up $285.4M worldwide through Sunday.

The overseas running total, which added $76.1M (a great -39% hold) this weekend, is $236.9M, giving GVK bragging rights as the quickest studio movie released during Covid to hit the $200M international milestone, doing so in 12 days versus Tenet’s 24. The global cume similarly makes GVK the fastest studio title released during Covid to get to the two-century mark.

All in all, it’s good news for the monsters — but also for the industry as markets become more stable and audiences reiterate their desire to see films on the big screen. In short order, GVK will top $300M worldwide.

The Adam Wingard-directed mash-up is now the No. 3 movie of 2021 both offshore and globally, while it’s No. 1 domestically with a terrific $48.5M five-day start.

In offshore like-for-like markets and using today’s exchange rates, GVK is tracking ahead of the other films in the Monsterverse internationally at +11% vs Kong: Skull Island, +35% over Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and +83% on Godzilla.

President of International Distribution, Andrew Cripps, commented today, “It’s no surprise that these two iconic titans would lead the charge back to theaters around the world and even exceed expectations in such a massive way. With our incredible numbers in China leading the charge, and powerful openings in such markets as Australia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, we’re looking forward to a robust theatrical run for Godzilla Vs Kong across the globe.”

Indeed, contributing greatly to GVK‘s cume is China which added an estimated RMB 289.9M ($44M.2), just a 37% drop from the debut frame — and notching a new milestone there, as it becomes the first Hollywood title to cross $100M in the market since Disney’s Frozen 2 in 2019. The cume to date is an estimated RMB 894.6M ($137.1M). It has already surpassed 2014’s Godzilla and will overtake 2019’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (RMB 935M) in the Middle Kingdom tomorrow. Monday is a public holiday in China, as was today, so play is expected to be sturdy.

Legendary Vice Chairman of Global Production, Mary Parent, says “The global reception to the theatrical release of this film is a positive sigh for moviegoing as people continue to look towards entertainment in a pandemic world.”

GVK held No. 1 in nearly all overseas markets that debuted last frame. Despite the small dip in China, the film came in at No. 2 this session owing to the opening of local picture Sister (RMB 347M/$53M). Nevertheless, GVK continues to draw audiences there and Maoyan has upped its final projection on the film to RMB 1.27B ($193M) which would also outdistance Kong: Skull Island.

Elsewhere, holds were strong in Colombia (-11%), Spain (-18%), Saudi Arabia (-23%), Mexico (-28%), Taiwan (-29%), Australia (-39%) and Korea (-48%). The Top 5 offshore markets through Sunday on GVK are: China ($137.1M), Mexico ($12.9M), Australia ($10.9M), Taiwan ($9.7M) and Russia ($9.6M).



In IMAX, GVK has grossed $28M globally, that includes China’s 10-day cume of $18M. This is the biggest 10-day IMAX result of the Legendary franchise and is already nearly double the final IMAX China box office for Kong: Skull Island and KOTM.

