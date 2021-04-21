Skip to main content
Jon M. Chu, Olivia Munn & Ken Jeong To Discuss Media's Role In Preventing AAPI Hate For Paley Center Conversation

Netflix Near Deal On KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'; Joachim Rønning To Direct With Paul Stanley & Gene Simmons Center Stage
'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Scribe Terry Rossio Signs With Activist Artists Management

Courtesy Terry Rossio

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter Terry Rossio has signed with Activist Artists Management for representation in all areas. 

Rossio is coming off Godzilla Vs. Kong, which has been the biggest grossing film since the global pandemic began, passing $390 million worldwide. It adds to Rossio’s stature as one of the highest grossing screenwriters in Hollywood.  

Rossio co-wrote with Ted Elliott the blockbuster franchises Shrek, Mask Of Zorro, National Treasure and all five of the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Rossio is represented by a team at Activist Artists Management, including partner Bernie Cahill and manager Jon Kanak.

Rossio is additionally represented by WME and Lichter Grossman.

