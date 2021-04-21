‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Scribe Terry Rossio Signs With Activist Artists Management

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter Terry Rossio has signed with Activist Artists Management for representation in all areas.

Rossio is coming off Godzilla Vs. Kong, which has been the biggest grossing film since the global pandemic began, passing $390 million worldwide. It adds to Rossio’s stature as one of the highest grossing screenwriters in Hollywood.

Rossio co-wrote with Ted Elliott the blockbuster franchises Shrek, Mask Of Zorro, National Treasure and all five of the Pirates of the Caribbean films. Rossio is represented by a team at Activist Artists Management, including partner Bernie Cahill and manager Jon Kanak.

Rossio is additionally represented by WME and Lichter Grossman.