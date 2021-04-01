‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Roars To Best Opening Day During The Pandemic With $9.6M

Yesterday, moviegoers demonstrated that they were truly yearning to go back to the movies. How’s that? Warner Bros.’/Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong posted what is a record opening day during the pandemic domestic B.O. of $9.6M from 2,409 theaters or $3,98K per location. Since mid-March 2020, when theaters closed, and slowly returned in late August, no other film has done this type of business. Even if you can watch Godzilla vs. Kong at home on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max for the next 30 days, there are those who want to get out and experience the monster clash in a boom-shaka-laka rattling auditorium on a big screen. The projection heading into this weekend over five days was $20M-$30M; and hopefully Godzilla vs. Kong can easily beat that. We say hope, because we don’t know how front-loaded Wednesday’s opening day is.

Prior to Godzilla vs. Kong, it was Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman 1984 which held the best first day opening title during the pandemic on Dec. 25 with $7.5M.

Also a big plus here is that word of mouth for Godzilla vs. Kong is the best its ever been for a Legendary monsters movie with an A Cinemascore, trampling the the B+ grades earned by 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Comscore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak audience exits were also strong with 86% and 4 1/2 stars and a 74% definite recommend.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the first title to play on 3,000 theaters, which will be reached on Friday as Regal reopens 22 of their prime locations in the U.S. including their 42nd street locations, and L.A. Live among many others. In sum, 655 locations get added on Friday for a total count of 3,064 theaters.

PLFs drove 17% of GvK‘s Wednesday business while Imax repped 8%. Keep in mind, most of Canada is closed with only 25% of the country’s exhibition open, and the Adam Wingard-directed monster mash is largely available on PVOD there.

Wednesday demos for GvK show 63% guys (A), 37% females (A), under 18 at 24% (they gave it an A+), under 24 (48%, A), over 25 (52%, A-), under 35 (72%, A), and over 35 (28%, A-). The fourthquel has the best Rotten Tomatoes score out of the Legendary monster movies with 80% Certified Fresh, besting Godzilla‘s 76% fresh, Kong: Skull Island‘s 75% fresh and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘ awful 42% rotten.

African‐American audiences gave GvK a 92% positive rating and 85% definite recommend on PostTrak. The pic’s overall first day diversity demos were 33% Caucasian, 27% Hispanic, 23% African‐American, 10% Asian, and 7% Native‐American/Other.

Also opening on Friday is Screen Gems’ horror film The Unholy at 1,850 theaters, which is suppose to do very low single million dollar digits. Sony’s last notable ‘event film’, if you will, during the pandemic was Monster Hunter which opened to $2.2M at 1,736 theaters over Dec. 18-20. The Unholy has no Rotten Tomatoes rating yet.

