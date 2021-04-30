Glenn Close & Mila Kunis Drama ‘Four Good Days’, ‘The Virtuoso’, ‘Separation’ Hits Theaters – Specialty Preview

Oscar nominee Glenn Close and Mila Kunis star as a mother-and-daughter duo fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together in the Rodrigo García-directed drama, Four Good Days, in select theaters today via Vertical Entertainment.

Based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, the pic follows 31-year-old Molly (Kunis) who begs her estranged mother Deb (Close) for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief, and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction.

Stephen Root, Joshua Leonard, and Sam Hennings co-star. The film premiered at last year’s Sundance festival before being acquired by Vertical. Four Good Days will be released on digital platforms on May 21.

See the trailer below.

Lionsgate is releasing crime thriller, The Virtuoso, starring Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish, and Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins. The Nick Stagliano-directed film pic is currently available in limited theaters as well as on digital and on-demand platforms.

In the film, danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Mount) accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic mentor and boss (Hopkins). Given only where and when along with a cryptic clue, the methodical hit man must identify his mysterious mark from among several possible targets, including a local sheriff (Morse). Meanwhile, a chance encounter with an alluring woman (Cornish) at the town’s rustic diner threatens to derail his mission in this noir-style cloak-and-dagger thriller.

Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake, and David Morse round out the cast.

Check out the trailer.

Also hitting theaters today is Separation, a horror pic from Open Road Films. Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, Madeline Brewer, Mamie Gummer, and Violet McGraw star in the film, which was directed by William Brent Bell.

In the film, 8-year-old Jenny (McGraw) is constantly caught in the middle of the feuding between her lawyer mother Maggie (Gummer) and artist father Jeff (Friend). She leads a lonely but imaginative life, surrounded by puppets called “Grisly Kin”, which are based on the works of her father.

When Maggie is tragically killed in a hit-and-run, Jeff and Jenny try to piece together a new life. But when Maggie’s father (Cox) sues for custody, and babysitter Samantha (Brewer) tries to be the new woman of the house, life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn. The puppets and frightening characters come to life and Jenny is the only person who can see them. When the motives of the ghoulish creatures become clear, the lives of everyone are put very much in jeopardy.

Oscar-winner Christopher Walken, Zach Braff, and Christina Ricci topline the drama Percy vs. Goliath, which is based on the true story of Percy Schmeiser, a small-town farmer who took on one of the largest agricultural and food manufacturing corporations. Clark Johnson directed the pic, which is out in select theaters and on digital via Saban Films and Paramount.

The film follows Percy Schmeiser (Walken), a third-generation farmer who is sued by a corporate giant for allegedly using their patented seeds. With little resources to fight the giant legal battle, Percy joins forces with up-and-coming attorney Jackson Weaver (Braff) and environmental activist Rebecca Salcau (Ricci) to fight one of the most monumental cases all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Emmy nominated actor Brian Tyree Henry stars as Charles Young, a broken-hearted video editor, in The Outside Story from Samuel Goldwyn Films. Written and directed by Casimir Nozkowski, the pic is available on digital and VOD today.

Sonequa Martin-Green, Sunita Mani, Asia Kate Dillon, Olivia Edward also star in the film. In it, Charles, perceiving a betrayal of trust as a sign his girlfriend Isha (Martin-Green) is leaving him, preemptively blows up his relationship and sequesters himself at home.

The fates do not comply and Charles locks himself out of his apartment. Stumbling into a transformational, timely odyssey exploring his community, Charles meets a dynamic ensemble of previously avoided neighbors (Mani, Edward, and Dillon) who show him everyone’s got issues and it never helps to keep them all locked up.

Taylor Chien’s horror film The Resort from Vertical Entertainment is also out in limited theaters this Friday.

Starring Bianca Haase, Brock O’Hurn, Michael Vlamis, and Michelle Randolph, the film follows four friends who head to Hawaii to investigate reports of a haunting at an abandoned resort. It’s beautiful there, but they soon learn you have to be careful what you wish for.

Quavo of the multiplatinum hip-hop trap trio Migos served as an executive producer on this film, which is also available on-demand starting today.

Golden Arm, from director Maureen Bharoocha, centers around a National Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship. Mary Holland and Betsy Sodaro star in the buddy comedy as best friends Melanie and Danny. When Danny ropes Melanie into taking her spot at the Women’s Arm Wrestling Championship, the nice girl baker must trade whisks for barbells as she trains to face off with the reigning champ for a chance at newfound badassery and the grand prize.

Additional cast includes Olivia Stambouliah, Eugene Cordero, Aparna Nancherla, Dawn Luebbe, Ron Funches, Ahmed Bharoocha with Dot-Marie Jones, and Kate Flannery

The film was an official selection at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. Utopia Distribution is releasing the film in theaters and on digital and VOD today.

Swish drama About Endlessness is getting a day-and-date release today via Magnolia Pictures. Directed by Roy Andersson, the film screened at the 76th Venice International Film Festival where it picked on the Silver Lion for best direction.

Here’s the synopsis: A reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendor and banality. We wander, dreamlike, gently guided by our Scheherazade-esque narrator. Inconsequential moments take on the same significance as historical events: a couple floats over a war-torn Cologne; on the way to a birthday party, a father stops to tie his daughter’s shoelaces in the pouring rain; teenage girls dance outside a cafe; a defeated army marches to a prisoner-of-war camp.

Martin Serner, Jessica Louthander, Tatiana Delaunay, Anders Hellström, Jan Eje Ferling, Bengt Bergius, and Thore Flygel star.