Glenn Close Confirms: Da Butt Dance Was Not Planned

Slanderous rumors to the contrary, Glenn Close says her show-stealing performance of Da Butt dance was not planned in advance, even if the comic bit immediately preceding the booty shake was scripted.

“I knew that Lil Rel was going to quiz me about Da Butt and all three guys helped me run through what I was to say,” Close posted on Instagram last night, referring to her Oscar tablemates Chris Terrio, Daniel Kaluuya and Darrell Britt-Gibson. “Darrell insisted that I mention the Backyard Band, on top of E.U., Suga Bear and the whole DMV.

“I had googled ‘Da Butt’ and watched Spike’s music video so when Lil Rel asked if I could do the dance…you can actually see me think of the video. That part was completely spontaneous. Daniel, Darrell and Chris egged me on!!! It was ALL their fault.”

Close’s dance not only became one of the instant highlights of the generally sedate awards show, but drew praise from director Spike Lee, who directed the 1988 film School Daze that introduced the world to both the “Da Butt” song and dance.

Lee wrote on Instagram: “Shoutout To My Sista @GlennClose For Showing Love To SCHOOL DAZE, Shouting Out D.C.’s Own E.U. And Myself And Doing DA BUTT At The Oscars Last Night. P.S. ‘Tonya Got A Big Ol’ Butt Oh Yeah!'”

Close’s performance came during a pre-planned Oscar trivia game when Lil Rel Howery asked the actress about whether the song had been nominated for an Academy Award. Close answered with a detailed description of the song’s background, before jumping up and giving a full-on demonstration.

Watch the clip below, and read the Instagram posts from Close and Lee.