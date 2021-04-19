Glass Entertainment Group Teams With Wondery For Podcast Slate, Expands Audio Division

EXCLUSIVE: Glass Entertainment Group, the production company behind CNN series Lincoln: Divided We Stand, is ramping up its podcast activity.

The company has partnered with Amazon-owned podcast company Wondery on a slate of shows and has promoted a pair of executives to oversee its growing audio division.

Through the deal with Wondery, the company behind series Dr. Death and The Shrink Next Door, it is launching true-crime series Bodies in the Ballroom and expanding its Confronting anthology.

Bodies in the Ballroom, which will launch this summer, will explore the 1971 murders in Westfield, NJ, the site of one of the most mysterious family slayings. In an upper-class home, investigators discovered five brutally murdered bodies meticulously organized in the ballroom. A grandmother, mother and three children were counted among the deceased, but the father, John List, was missing and became the prime suspect, eluding justice for nearly 18 years.

The series will feature interviews with family, friends, investigators and first responders and will unravel a half-century story of deceit, deception, forgery and fear.

Glass and Wondery are also working on a second season of its Confronting anthology, whose first season covered the O.J. Simpson case and was downloaded more than 7M times. The second season will be Confronting: Columbine, tackling one of the most tragic school massacres in modern-day history and will launch later this spring.

It will also continue its series Dating Diaries: Questions and Confessions.

Glass Entertainment Group

Separately, Glass Entertainment Group, which also produces series HGTV’s Frozen in Time and Nat Geo Wild’s Heartland Docs, DVM, has also promoted Andrea Gunning (left) and Ben Fetterman (right) as part of the podcast drive.

Gunning, who is Vice President of Business Affairs, will add the role of Head of Podcast Production and Development, while Fetterman, who is Vice President of Business Development, adds Head of Podcast Strategy and Development.

“I am very proud of the growth of our podcast company. We love the opportunity to tell dramatic and emotional stories,” said Nancy Glass, CEO of Glass Entertainment Group. “In their dual roles, both Gunning and Fetterman are charged with creating the versatile, impactful and easy-to-consume podcasts for which we’re known.”

Jen Sargent, CEO of Wondery added, “Wondery is thrilled to expand our relationship with the GEG team on their upcoming podcasts. GEG has a proven track record of success, we are proud to join forces on their exciting new slate of shows.”