GLAAD Media Awards Winners List: ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Disclosure’, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, ‘We’re Here’ Among Honorees; Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast Receives Special Recognition

GLAAD ruled Thursday night with a virtual ceremony for the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards which honors media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The ceremony premiered on YouTube on Thursday night, but if you missed out, it will be available to stream on Hulu starting at 10pm ET tonight until the end of June.

Hosted by Niecy Nash, the ceremony was filled with appearances from people such as Ian Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery), Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Laverne Cox (Disclosure, Promising Young Woman), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Mackenzie Davis (Happiest Season), Nyle DiMarco (Deaf U), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria), Clea DuVall (Happiest Season), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Katy Perry, JoJo Siwa, and the cast of the groundbreaking, critically acclaimed HBO Max series Veneno.

Actors, actresses, directors, creators, cultural figures and everyone in between were vocal throughout the evening as they stood with transgender youth and call for passage of the Equality Act during the ceremony. In addition, people spoke about their support for intersectional identities including the Black Lives Matter movement as well as violence against the Asian and Asian American community as well as the transgender community.

The evening included performances by CHIKA, Rebecca Black, and Jessica Betts. In addition, the Hulu stream will feature an exclusive performance from Sabrina Carpenter.

Glee cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz reunited for an emotional performance to pay special tribute to the legacy of the late Naya Rivera’s character Santana Lopez.

“The GLAAD Media Awards special guests and winners sent an undeniably loud message of LGBTQ acceptance around the world tonight,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “This year’s award recipients, including Disclosure, Schitt’s Creek, Star Trek: Discovery, and Veneno remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting impact, ultimately raising the bar for LGBTQ inclusion in media.”

During the virtual ceremony, GLAAD spotlighted the award recipients for nine competitive categories:

Prior to the virtual ceremony, GLAAD announced the winners of the remaining GLAAD Media Awards categories on T w itter , which featured acceptance speeches from each of the award recipients, including Michaela Coel on behalf I May Destroy You (Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series), Chika (Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist), Robin Roberts on behalf of “Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” (Outstanding TV Journalism Segment), the creators of Veneno (Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series), Dee Dee Watters on behalf of Monica Robert’s TransGriot (Outstanding Blog), and more.

Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast was also honored with a special recognition honor and hosts Dino-Ray Ramos and Amanda N’Duka graciously accepted the award.

This year, GLAAD worked with TikTok on a special recognition titled “TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year,” a fan-voted honor highlighting the TikTok creators who have taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights. During the ceremony, JoJo Siwa presented the award to TikTok creator Josh Helfgott.

Previously announced winners and their acceptance speeches can be found here , and the full list of winners can be found below:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

Happiest Season (Hulu/TriStar Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

Disclosure (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Drama Series

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Outstanding TV Movie

Uncle Frank (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming [TIE]

First Day (Hulu)

She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (DreamWorks Animation/Netflix)

Outstanding Music Artist

Sam Smith, Love Goes (Capitol)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

CHIKA, Industry Games (Warner Records)

Outstanding Video Game [TIE]

Tell Me Why (DONTNOD Entertainment & Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog & Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Comic Book

Empyre, Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, Empyre: Aftermath Avengers, by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Anthony Oliveira, Valerio Schiti, Manuel Garcia, Cam Smith, Marte Gracia, Triona Farrell, Joe Caramagna, Ariana Maher, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Lilly Responds to Comments About Her Sexuality” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Dwyane Wade One-On-One: Basketball Legend Opens Up About Supporting Transgender Daughter” Good Morning America (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“ABC News Joe Biden Town Hall” (ABC)

Outstanding Print Article

“20 LGBTQ+ People Working to Save Lives on the Frontline” by Diane Anderson-Minshall, David Artavia, Tracy Gilchrist, Desiree Guerrero, Jeffrey Masters, Donald Padgett, and Daniel Reynolds (The Advocate)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

People

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“Gay Men Speak Out After Being Turned Away from Donating Blood During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘We are Turning Away Perfectly Healthy Donors’” by Tony Morrison and Joel Lyons (GoodMorningAmerica.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Stop Killing Us: Black Transgender Women’s Lived Experiences” by Complex World (Complex News)

Outstanding Blog

TransGriot

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media

Windy City Times

Special Recognition

After Forever (Amazon)

Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast

Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records)

Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment)

Out (Pixar/Disney+)

Razor Tongue (YouTube)

“The Son” Little America (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

Veneno (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

“La Hermana de Aleyda Ortiz Narra Cómo Salió del Clóset y Cómo se lo Comunicó a su Familia” Despierta América (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

“Desapareció en México, Solo se Hallaron sus Restos: La Historia de la Doctora María Elizabeth Montaño y su Importancia para la Comunidad Trans” por Albinson Linares y Marina E. Franco (Telemundo.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Soy Trans: El Camino a un Nuevo Despertar” por Sarah Moreno, Esther Piccolino, y José Sepúlveda (El Nuevo Herald)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

Jesse & Joy, “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)”