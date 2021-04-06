‘Girls5eva’: Peacock Comedy From Tina Fey, Meredith Scardino Gets Premiere Date, Trailer & Art

It’s going to be a pop girl summer as Peacock sets a premiere date for Girls5eva, from Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino.

Created and written by Scardino, Girls5eva will premiere on the NBC streaming platform on Thursday, May 6. The comedy series, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps, follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s. When the band’s hit gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Peacock will drop all eight episodes of the comedy on the premiere date.

The streaming platform also revealed the trailer and art for the upcoming comedy. The trailer, which you can watch above, teases Girl5eva’s rise to fame and their less-than-pretty attempts to return to their glory days. They find inspiration and confidence in each other to knock audiences off their feet, quite literally.

“Four grown ladies trying to be pop stars again – strap in,” Bell’s Gloria says in the trailer.

Girls5eva is executive produced by Scardino, Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian. The comedy is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

See the Girls5eva poster below.