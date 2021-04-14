‘Girls5eva’: Daniel Breaker Joins Cast For Peacock Music Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Billions and Mozart in the Jungle actor Daniel Breaker has joined the cast of Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino’s Girls5eva.

The 8-episode Peacock comedy is created and written by Scardino and will premiere on the NBC streaming platform on Thursday May 6. The comedy series, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps, follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s. When the band’s hit gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Breaker will play Scott, Dawn’s (Bareilles) husband. Despite being supportive, he struggles to adjust to the changes that the group brings: a new roommate in Wickie (Goldsberry), and Dawn’s shifting priorities as she commits to restarting a music career.

Girls5eva is executive produced by Scardino, Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian. The comedy is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Breaker’s screen credits include Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s Sisters, Limitless featuring Bradley Cooper, He’s Way More Famous Thank You, Red Hook Summer and Passing Strange. On the television side, he appeared in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Mozart in the Jungle, Unforgettable, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

He has also acted in a number of stage productions including Hamilton, for which he recently starred as Aaron Burr. Additional stage credits are The Book of Mormon, The Performers and Shrek; The Musical, Passing Strange, and plays Well and Cymbeline.

Breaker is represented by Liebman Entertainment.