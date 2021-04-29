‘Girl In The Woods’: Peacock Orders Supernatural Drama Based On Crypt TV IP, Krysten Ritter To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Krysten Ritter is to direct the first four episodes of an adaptation of Crypt TV’s Girl In The Woods for Peacock.

The NBCU streamer has ordered an eight-episode series based on the horror company’s The Door In The Woods and its sequel The Girl in the Woods.

The series will have a new cast from the movies, which starred the likes of Kal Penn and Peyton List.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, Girl In The Woods follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods.

Crypt TV was launched in 2015 by Jack Davis and filmmaker Eli Roth with Blumhouse Productions as an investor. Its monsters have spawned five original series on Facebook Watch including The Birch and feature in Netflix anthology series Don’t Watch This. The Girl in the Woods deal is the company’s biggest since launch.

Short film The Door in the Woods launched in 2018, was written and directed by Joey Greene and starred Eric Prochnau, Carissa Bazler, Roman Dean George, Cameron Rico, Chance Keller, and Erica B. Marie Avila. It followed the children of a rural cult family who find a door in the woods that has been carefully protected for many years.

The sequel, The Girl in the Woods, written by David Calbert, Van Nguyen and directed by Roxine Helberg, came out in 2020 and starred Kal Penn and Peyton List. It was set seven years after the attack on the colony with Carrie training under a reclusive mentor to reclaim her power and defend herself against the monsters.

Krysten Ritter, star of Jessica Jones, made her directorial debut in season three of the Netflix/Marvel series. She will direct the first four episodes including the pilot, while Jacob Chase (Come Play), will direct the remaining episodes. Casey Modderno (The Birch) will serve as head writer.

Crypt TV’s Jack Davis and Darren Brandl will serve as Executive Producers. Ritter, Modderno, Jeremy Elliott and Jasmine Johnson will serve as co-EPs. Chase is also a producer, with Joey Greene and Cameron Fuller as co-producers.

“Girl In The Woods is Crypt’s most ambitious adaption of our IP to date. We are thrilled to have such special talents in Krysten Ritter, Casey Modderno and Jacob Chase bringing this series to life with grounded characters taking on meaningful themes and plenty of scares” said Jack Davis. “Crypt prides itself on telling norm breaking, innovative genre stories and our audience is going to love watching this show on Peacock, who has been a spectacular partner.”

“As a huge fan of horror and all things coming of age, this is one of the most exciting pilot scripts I’ve gotten my hands on. I fell in love with the characters, the writing, the setting, and the themes the second I read it,” added Krysten Ritter. “I also loved Crypt’s original short The Door in the Woods and the universe they are building. I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to helm this badass female driven monster hunting series with Jane Casey Modderno, Crypt and Peacock.”

Krysten Ritter is repped by CAA, Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment, Steve Caserta at Principal Entertainment, and attorney Dave Feldman at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson. Casey Modderno is repped by APA, and RMSG. Jacob Chase is repped by CAA, Affirmative Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.