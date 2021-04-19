‘Ginny & Georgia’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix After Season 1 Watched By 52M Subscribers

Ginny & Georgia, the YA drama starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, has been renewed at Netflix for a second season.

The show has been a strong performer since it launched on February, regularly appearing in its top ten most-watched series. Netflix revealed that the first season was watched by 52M subscribers in its first 28 days with particularly strong performance in the U.S., Australia, Brazil and Kenya.

The mother and daughter drama stars Gentry as angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller, who often feels she doesn’t measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller, played by Howey. Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past follows them to threaten her and her family’s fresh start.

The show also starred Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Maxine), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph) and Raymond Ablack (Joe).

The second season will comprise of another 10 episodes and will be produced in Toronto, Canada. The first season was helmed by an all-female creative team, including first-time showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher, first-time creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert, and director/executive producer Anya Adams.

The trio exec produce alongside Madica Productions’ Jeff Tahler, Critical Content’s Jenny Daly and Dynamic Television’s Holly Hines, and Daniel March. Elena Blekhter is co-exec producer.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia. We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for season two,” said Debra J. Fisher and Sarah Lampert.