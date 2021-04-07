‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: New Clip Has S’More Taste Of Pufts To Come

Sony Pictures offered yet another nibble of what to expect from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In a newly released clip, we see actor Paul Rudd doing some grocery shopping when a bag of Mini-Puft marshmallows goes all gremlins.

Check out the brief sequence above.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe will feature a single mom and her two kids after they arrive in a small town. Soon the connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind becomes clear.

The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman, and is based on Ivan Reitman’s 1984 film Ghostbusters written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

In addition to Rudd, the cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson.

Produced by Ivan Reitman, exec producers are Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Beugg, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth.

Sony releases Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters Nov. 11.