Gerren Taylor Dies: Star Of BET Reality Series ‘Baldwin Hills’ Was 30

Gerren Taylor, who was the star of BET’s Baldwin Hills has died. Taylor died Sunday morning, she was 30 years old.

Though no cause of death has been confirmed, the reality television star battled with lupus and was on dialysis during the time of her death, according to Essence. However, it’s uncertain if Taylor’s condition specifically contributed to her death.

Ray Cunningham, star of BET’s College Hill and Taylor’s friend, shared the news of the reality star’s passing on Instagram. Sunday afternoon, he shared a video featuring Taylor and remembered her in his caption.

“Just got the worst news ever and I’m still not processing it fully,” he wrote. “I’ve known [Taylor] since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #College Hill,” he wrote.

The Los Angeles native, born Ashley Gerren Taylor, is most known for appearing in BET’s early aughts reality television series Baldwin Hills. The series, which ran from 2007 to 2009, took place in the titular Los Angeles region and followed the daily lives of its featured teenagers. Baldwin Hills also featured Justin Walker, Willie Larson and Etienne Maurice.

Beyond Baldwin Hills, Taylor also appeared as herself in America the Beautiful and the TV series documentary Ripley’s Believe It or Not! She also modeled for L.A. Models, working with a number of brands including Tommy Hilfiger.

On Monday BET remembered the late Baldwin Hills star on Facebook.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ashley Gerren Taylor who has recently passed. BET family is forever,” the post read.