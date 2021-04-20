Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Call George Floyd’s Family After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called the family of George Floyd following the announcement of a guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Biden could be heard saying on the call saying: “Feeling better now. Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice.”

Biden then mentioned Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, and a comment she made that “my dad is going to change the world.”

“He is going to start to change it now,” Biden said. “You are an incredible family. I wish I were there just to put arms around you.”

Biden said that he had been watching the verdict along with Harris and senior adviser Cedric Richmond and “we are all so relieved — not just one verdict but all three, guilty on all three counts.”

He also signaled that he would push for police-reform measures. “We are going to do a lot,” the president said. “We are going to stay at it until we get it done.”

Ben Crump, attorney for the Floyd family, shared the moment in a tweet:

President Biden and VP Harris call the Floyd family after the GUILTY verdict! Thank you @POTUS & @VP for your support! We hope that we can count on you for the police reform we NEED in America! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/cg4V2D5tlI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

“History will look back and know that this is an inflection moment,” Harris said, adding, “We really do believe that with your leadership and the president that we have in the White House, we are going to make something good come out of this tragedy.”

Said Biden: “You better all get ready, because when we do it, we are going to put you on Air Force One and get you here.”

The family laughed. “We are going to hold you to that Mr. President,” Crump said.

Biden and Harris will deliver remarks on the verdict on Tuesday evening.