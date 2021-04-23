‘Gentefied’: Clarissa Thibeaux, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, Melinna Bobadilla Join Netflix Dramedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Clarissa Thibeaux (Runaways), Manuel Uriza (Rambo: Last Blood), Ivana Rojas (Sneakerheads) and Melinna Bobadilla (Orange is the New Black) are set for recurring roles on Netflix dramedy Gentefied, from Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the duo behind Sundance darling Gente-fied: The Digital Series, and Macro.

Created by Chicano first-gen writers Lemus and Chávez, Gentefied is a half-hour dramatic comedy adapted from the 2017 Sundance digital series of the same name. Described as a badass bilingual series about family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disrupts it all, Gentefied follows three Mexican-American cousins who struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather, and the family taco shop. Set in a rapidly changing Los Angeles, the dramedy navigates important themes like identity, class, and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents.

Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaquín Cosio star.

Thibeaux will play Bree Solano, a successful, queer advertising executive, specializing in finding emerging artists. She commands the boardrooms with a suave attitude, and she’ll charm you into buying seeds during a drought.

Uriza will play Ernesto Morales, Pop’s estranged, oldest son. By any measure, the personification of the American Dream, Pop has never forgiven him for moving his family from East LA to the calmer suburbs of Boise, Idaho. Unlike the rest of the family, Ernesto is the only one who can stand up to Pop, as their relationship reaches a boiling point.

Rojas will portray Sarai Damian. An up-and coming Chef, Sarai is career-focused, hella ambitious, and a truth-teller. She knows what she wants and she isn’t willing to compromise her dream for anyone. We meet her as she is about to be catapulted into her biggest career high, but it comes with a big price to pay.

Bobadilla will play Melinna Barragan, a fierce non-profit lawyer, she’s down for her community, even if it means working pro-bono. If your prima with the big hoops who always got into fights got her law degree at ELAC – that would be Melinna. Passionate and fierce, she treats her clients like family.

Lemus and Chávez executive produce with Charles D. King (Mudbound) and Marta Fernandez of Macro, America Ferrera (Superstore) of Take Fountain, Teri Weinberg (Ugly Betty) of Yellow Brick Road, Kim Roth (Inside Man) and Aaliyah Williams (Gente-fied: The Digital Series).

Thibeaux, known for her role as Xavin on Hulu’s Marvel series Runaways, is repped by LINK Entertainment, Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency, and Sutton, Barth & Vennari. Rojas is repped by Citizen Skull Management

and Pacific Talent Agency. Uriza is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Vision Entertainment. Bobadilla is repped by IKIGAI Management, Stewart Talent LA, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.