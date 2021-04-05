‘General Hospital’: ‘Home & Family’s Cameron Mathison Joins Cast Of ABC Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated actor and Home and Family co-host Cameron Mathison is returning to the world of daytime soaps, joining the cast of ABC’s long-running daytime drama series General Hospital.

No details on Mathison’s role for now, but it will mark his return to daytime TV following word that Home and Family will end in August after its current ninth season.

Mathison is known for his previous role as Ryan Lavery in the daytime series All My Children, for which he earned Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2002 and 2004. He was named co-host of Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family, with Debbie Matenopoulos, in season 7 in 2018. He also previously served as feature correspondent for Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight and Extra, and he co-hosted the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Mathison has starred in Hallmark Channel originals including At Home in Mitford, opposite Andie MacDowell, A Summer to Remember opposite Catherine Bell, Very, Very, Valentine opposite Danica McKellar, and most recently, Love, of Course, opposite Kelly Rutherford. He appeared on ABC’s hit competition series, Dancing with the Stars in 2007, advancing to week nine. He has also guest-starred on series including Hot in Cleveland, The Drew Carey Show, CSI, JAG, What I Like About You, F/X: The Series, Castle, Desperate Housewives, among others. Mathison made his feature film debut in the 1998 Miramax release, 54, opposite Salma Hayek and Ryan Phillippe.

General Hospital is both the longest-running American soap opera currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. The show has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 13 times.