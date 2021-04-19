‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Gemma Whelan To Headline ITV’s ‘The Tower’ From ‘Homeland’ Writer Patrick Harbinson

EXCLUSIVE: Game Of Thrones and Killing Eve star Gemma Whelan has been cast as the lead in ITV’s drama series The Tower, Homeland writer Patrick Harbinson’s three-part adaptation of Kate London’s Metropolitan Police novel Post Mortem.

Whelan will play Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins, who investigates after a veteran beat cop and teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London, leaving a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Griffiths on the roof, only for them to go missing.

Collins works to find Lizzie before she comes to serious harm, but also to uncover the truth behind the grisly tower block deaths. Collins and Griffiths later become the central characters in three books written by former Met officer London.

Whelan is best known for playing Yara Greyjoy in HBO mega-franchise Game Of Thrones, but has appeared in other high-profile series, including Season 3 of Killing Eve, Gentleman Jack, and Channel 4/Netflix’s BAFTA-winning hit The End Of The F***ing World. She is known to ITV audiences for her performance as Ann Eaton in White House Farm last year.

With filming commencing this month, The Tower is produced by Harbinson’s new production outfit Windhover Films and Mammoth Screen, the ITV Studios-owned producer behind BBC/Netflix series The Serpent and Poldark. It is made in association with ITV Studios, which distributes internationally.

Harbinson, whose credits also include 24 and ER, executive produces alongside Mammoth’s founder and CEO Damien Timmer. Paul Testar (The Serpent) produces, while Sherie Myers (I May Destroy You) is co-producer and Jim Loach (Save Me Too) is the director. ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill commissioned the series.

Whelan is repped by Hamilton Hodell and Management 360.