Garret Dillahunt, Michael Hyatt & More Join Daisy Edgar-Jones In ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ Adaptation From Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead), Michael Hyatt (Snowfall), Ahna O’Reilly (The Morning Show), Sterling Macer Jr. (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), and newcomer Jojo Regina have been added to the cast of Where The Crawdads Sing, the film adaptation based on Delia Owens’ NYT best-selling novel from 3000 Pictures, Hello Sunshine, and Sony. Olivia Newman is attached to direct the pic from a screenplay written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lucy Alibar.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing for Hello Sunshine with Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Set against the backdrop of the mid-20th century South, the story centers on a young woman named Kya who, abandoned by her family, raises herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. However, when her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is thrust into the spotlight, instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder. Equal parts haunting crime thriller and moving coming-of-age story, “Where the Crawdads Sing” explores our universal yearning for connection, formative first loves, and ultimately, how strong and resilient each of us is, no matter the obstacles standing in our way. Regina, in her first major film role, will play Little Kya.

Related Story Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Action Comedy 'Man From Toronto' Sets MLK 2022 Debut

The book was published by G.P. Putnam in 2018 and has sold 10 million copies worldwide.

Dillahunt can currently be seen in the 6th season of AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead. His upcoming projects include Michael Bay’s action thriller Ambulance and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Dillahunt is repped by D2 Management and APA. Hyatt can currently be seen in the FX series Snowfall, which was just picked up for a 5th season. Most recently, she co-starred starred opposite Denzel Washington in the Warner Bros. feature The Little Things and appeared in the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule with Jeff Daniels. Hyatt is repped by Robyn Bluestone Management and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein and Selz.

O’Reilly’s credits include The Morning Show on AppleTV+, Our Friend starring Jason Segal and Casey Affleck, and Bombshell starring Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. She is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. Macer recently wrote, directed, and starred in Double Down, released in 2020, and has also appeared in such films as Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story and Double Take. He is repped by AMT Artists, Koopman Management and Del, Shaw, Moonves. Regina is repped by Paradigm, ESI Network, and Felker Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.