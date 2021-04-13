‘Games People Play’: Brandi Denise Joins BET Drama As Series Regular, Six Added To Recurring Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Brandi Denise (Power, Power Book II: Ghost) has been cast as a new series regular for the second season of Games People Play, BET’s hour-long scripted drama series from executive producer Tracey Edmonds. Denise joins previously announced Karrueche Tran, Lauren London in a limited role, Sarunas J. Jackson, Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, and Kendall Kyndall. Additionally, Cynthia Bailey, Nazanin Mandi, Ro Parrish, Hitman Holla, Leon and Calvin Seabrooks have been tapped for recurring roles in Season 2 joining returning cast Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vanessa Simmons, Shaun Robinson, Kevin Jackson, Barry Brewer, and Monti Washington who will reprise their recurring roles. Season 2 is set to premiere this fall on BET.

The second season picks up with Marques (Jackson) and Vanessa (London) learning the paternity of their new child as he struggles to find his footing on and off the court. Meanwhile, Nia’s (Obilom) investigation into a secret society jeopardizes her relationship with MJ (Kyndall) and Laila (McKenna Posey). Tran plays Eden Lazlo, the LA Vipers owner’s daughter and newly named VP of basketball operations, who further complicates Marques King’s love life.

Denise will play “Quanisha,” Kareem’s longtime ride or die girlfriend who becomes his fiancé.

Calloway portrays “Sheila,” Kareem’s loving mother with a few secrets of her own.

Simmons is “Jackie,” the basketball wives club head wife. She has ties to Kalinda and is accused of her murder.

Robinson plays “Kris,” Nia’s sharp editor-boss.

Jackson portrays “Jamal,” Kareem’s coach and family friend.

Brewer plays “Eric,” Nia’s tech savvy boyfriend.

Washington is “Terrence,” Nia’s detective friend from her past.

Bailey plays “Ndasia,” an indy-documentarian who is currently working on an in-depth expose on The Foundation.

Mandi portrays “Zara,” wife to new Viper player Tyreck.

Parrish plays “himself, ” a Vipers’ NBA Commentator.

Holla is “Rome,” the new cocky point guard traded to the Vipers with hopes of bringing them the championship win. He sets his sights on Laila

Leon Seabrooks plays “Walter,” Marques father.

Calvin Seabrooks portrays “Andre,” a successful ex from MJ’s past with ties to The Foundation.



Games People Play is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds of Edmonds Entertainment, Angela Burt-Murray and Vanessa Middleton. Ruth Ferrera recently joined the show as Supervising Producer.