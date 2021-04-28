Gal Gadot To Star In ‘Meet Me In Another Life’ & Produce Under Her Pilot Wave Banner With Atlas Entertainment

Atlas Entertainment and Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s production label Pilot Wave have snapped up the rights to Catriona Silvey’s debut novel, Meet Me in Another Life, which the Wonder Woman star will headline in a feature adaptation.

Meet Me in Another Life, published yesterday, April 27, by HarperCollins’ William Morrow, centers on a man and woman who must unravel why they continue to meet in different versions of reality—a genre-bending, thrilling and imaginative exploration of the infinite forms of love and how choices can change everything. Thora and Santi are strangers in a foreign city when a chance encounter intertwines their fates. At once, they recognize in each other a kindred spirit—someone who shares their insatiable curiosity, who is longing for more in life than the cards they’ve been dealt. Only days later, though, a tragic accident cuts their story short. But this is only one of the many connections they share. Like satellites trapped in orbit around each other, Thora and Santi are destined to meet again: as a teacher and prodigy student; a caretaker and dying patient; a cynic and a believer. In numerous lives they become friends, colleagues, lovers, and enemies. But as blurred memories and strange patterns compound, Thora and Santi come to a shocking revelation—they must discover the truth of their mysterious attachment before their many lives come to one, final end.

Charles Roven and Richard Suckle will produce for Atlas Entertainment with Gadot and Varsano for Pilot Wave. Curt Kanemoto will be the executive at Atlas in charge of shepherding the project. The deal was handled by Andrew Mills of Revolution Talent in London, on behalf of Bryony Woods at Diamond Kahn Woods Literary Agency.

“Catriona’s spectacular novel is provocative, unique and wildly cinematic, it seamlessly combines a timeless love story, thriller and sci-fi tale” said Suckle and Roven, “We’re incredibly excited to bring this story to life especially with our partners Gal and Jaron.”

“Catriona’s characters are beautifully explored and deeply complex – their reincarnations sometimes bordering on taboo – that the payoff of their self-discovery feels genuine and earned,” said Gadot and Varsano, “We’re thrilled to partner with Chuck Roven and Richard Suckle to bring this story with many layers on the big screen.”

“As a writer, I’m so inspired by the storytelling possibilities of film,” said Silvey. “I’m beyond thrilled that a team that has been involved in some of my absolute favorites will be giving my book a whole new life in another medium.”

The novel will be published in the UK by HarperVoyager on July 8. Silvey was born in Glasgow and grew up in Scotland and England. After collecting an unreasonable number of degrees from the universities of Cambridge, Chicago, and Edinburgh, she moved back to Cambridge where she lives with her husband and son. Her short stories have been performed at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and shortlisted for the Bridport Prize.

Pilot Wave recently produced the NatGeo six episode short-form docuseries Impact, which follows the stories of six women who are making an extraordinary impact on their communities around the world. Pilot Wave is currently attached to produce the upcoming epic historical dramatization Cleopatra film for Paramount, the espionage thriller Heart of Stone for Netflix, and My Dearest Fidel for Warner Bros. based on Peter Kornbluh’s Politico article. The company will also produce the drama Hedy Lamarr for Apple TV+ and thriller Irena Sendler for Warner Bros. Gadot is set to star in both projects.

Atlas has James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad opening this summer from Warner Bros. on Aug. 6 and Sony’s Uncharted based on the PlayStation game starring Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas and directed by Ruben Fleischer, set for release on Feb. 18, 2022.