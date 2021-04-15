‘The Last Of Us’: Gabriel Luna To Play Tommy In HBO Series Based On Video Game

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Gabriel Luna has been tapped as a lead opposite Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us, HBO’s high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Luna will play Tommy, Joel’s (Pascal) younger brother, a former soldier who hasn’t lost his sense of idealism and hope for a better world.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of The Last Of Us, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog produce the TV series, based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms.

Druckmann and Mazin write and executive produce; Carolyn Strauss also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Rose Lam.

This marks Luna’s return to HBO where he recurred on the second season of True Detective.

Luna is probably known for his roles as Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on ABC’s Marvel series Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and as Gabriel/REV-9 in Terminator: Dark Fate. His series credits also include the title role in Matador and a lead in Wicked City. Luna is repped by Management 360, UTA & Ziffren Brittenham.