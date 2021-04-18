‘Fuller House’ Star John Stamos Talks About Olsen Twins Absence From The Reboot

John Stamos said he was “disappointed” that twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen didn’t make a cameo appearance in the Netflix series “Fuller House.”

The show, which updated the late ’80s to mid-’90s sitcom, had most of the original cast back. But the twins opted not to reprise their joint role as Michelle Tanner in the follow-up

Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the show, made his remarks on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. The show was done remotely with Stamos.

Cohen asked, “Were you surprised that the Olsens never made an appearance on the show, or you knew when they said ‘We’re not doing it’ that they weren’t doing it?” Stamos allowed that the cast was “disappointed, but we understood. “I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards.’ That’s like winning two or three Oscars,” he said. “If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not.’” The Olsens, who have built a large career as entrepreneurs, have rarely appeared in front of a camera. Producer Bob Boyett told People that producers were told before the Netflix update bowed in 2016 that the twins weren’t comfortable. Ashley reportedly said, “I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don’t feel comfortable acting.” “Mary-Kate said, ‘It would have to be me because Ash doesn’t want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us,’” Boyett said.

Stamos also said the finale of Fuller House was particularly emotional because the original show never had a “farewell” episode.

“When we did the original series, we got canceled, and we knew like a week before, and we were just doing a regular last show. We never really did the final show. So, it was pretty emotional.”