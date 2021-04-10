‘Friends’ Reunion Shoot Apparently Underway As Matthew Perry Makes Revealing Instagram Post

The photo was quickly taken down, but the damage was done, as fans rejoiced at the apparent good news. Several fans captured screen shots of the post and it spread virally after that.

Deadline earlier reported that the Friends reunion special, one of the most high-profile TV casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic, is being taped this week. On board is the entire main cast from the hit sitcom, including Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. The team is shooting at the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

Ben Winston is set to direct the reunion. The actors will executive produce the reunion with Friends creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane exec producing alongside Winston, Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions.

The show was originally set to be one of the launch specials for HBO Max’s launch last year but shooting was delayed by the pandemic.

Set designer Greg Grande also recently teased on Instagram a shot of the classic New York apartment with its recognizable couches. That, too, was taken down.

The special is designed to join all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning 1994-2004 NBC series, revealed last year by WarnerMedia as the top show on the streaming platform.

Peter White contributed to this report.