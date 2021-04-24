Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Triumphs Again, But ‘The Blacklist’ Has Big Uptick

Yes, ABC’s Shark Tank won the Friday demo wars once again, drawing an 0.6 for the evening. Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky did their usual insightful evaluations, and in one memorable case, saw a contestant walk away from a $500k purchase of his company.

That victory was tempered for ABC by the dip on newsmag 20/20, which fell to an 0.4 for its look at the George Floyd saga.

But the more interesting developments came further down in the ratings. For one, NBC’s The Blacklist saw two major characters finally reappear. The long-awaited reveals boosted the James Spader drama to an 0.4 on the evening, which in turn energized trailing Dateline. The newsmag took a major audience leap to 0.5 in the demos and a large increase in audience size to 3.55 million for its look at murderer Ashley McArthur.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown came in with an 0.5, highlighted by Aleister Black’s “Tales of the Dark Father” saga.

The CBS crime drama lineup and The CW stuck to reruns on the evening.