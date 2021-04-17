Friday Ratings: Once Again, ‘Shark Tank’ Is The Victor

Continuing the pattern of recent weeks, it was Shark Tank and the WWE Friday Night SmackDown in the top two demo positions for a rather torporous Friday evening.

ABC’s Shark Tank came in at an 0.6, down slightly, while the WWE SmackDown scored an 0.5 to take the place slot. Later in the ABC evening, a new 20/20 was at 0.5, winning the newsmag wars on the night.

Elsewhere, CBS saw its crime drama lineup perform strongly. The soon-to-depart MacGyver came in with an 0.4, with Magnum P.I. (0.5) and Blue Bloods (0.6) building the CBS crime drama momentum later in the evening. Blue Bloods had the night’s largest audience at 6.6 million

At NBC, The Blacklist maintained at an 0.3, while its trailing Dateline came in with an 0.4.

The CW saw a new episode and repeat for Whose Line is it Anyway? Both tallied an 0.1, with the evening-closing Penn & Teller: Fool Us at an 0.1.