Friday Ratings: No Surprise, As ‘Shark Tank’ Again The Victor, But ‘MacGyver’ Draws A Crowd

There was little mystery at the top of Friday’s ratings demos. As per usual, ABC’s Shark Tank topped the night, bringing in an 0.7. It was also a strong night for perennial Friday favorite WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, which had an 0.6 in demos.

But the real intrigue concerned the reaction to the announcement that CBS’s MacGyver would conclude by the end of the month. Would loyal fans make an effort to show up? Would new and curious randoms bolster the program?

The answer is a little of both. While MacGyver’s demo slipped a bit to an 0.4, its overall audience was up by more than four percent to 4.52 million, perhaps indicating that older fans are stopping by for one last look at the reboot.

The trailing crime dramas on CBS, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods, both scored an 0.5 and grew the audience, with Blue Bloods having the night’s largest overall audience at 6.16 million.

Elsewhere, NBC’s The Blacklist interrupted its new episode flow with a rerun, leading into an 0.4 for NBC’s Dateline, which examined the murder case of a Michigan woman.

ABC’s 20/20 topped the newsmag wars on the night, bringing in an 0.5 for its story on the Gainesville murder spree of the 1990s.

The CW had back-to-back reruns of Whose Line is it Anyway? to start the night, with a new Penn & Teller: Fool Us coming in with an 0.1.