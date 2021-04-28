Fremantle & ‘True Detective’s Richard Brown Prepare Doc On NBA-Affiliated Basketball Africa League

Fremantle and Passenger, the company founded by True Detective producer Richard Brown, are teaming with sports marketing company Infront to make a documentary series about the launch of the NBA-affiliated Basketball Africa League.

South African director Tebogo Malope (Queen Sono) is helming the series, which charts the inaugural season of BAL, a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa tipping off on May 16 in Kigali, Rwanda.

It follow players, coaches, and teams as they prepare for and compete in the competition, which is a partnership between the NBA and the International Basketball Federation, marking the first NBA-operated league outside of North America.

The series was developed by Malope alongside executive producers Brown, Oscar-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens, and Nigerian director/producer Akin Omotoso, who is currently directing The Greek Freak for Disney+. Anthony Scheinman and Christian Vesper also serve as executive producers for Infront and Fremantle respectively.

Brown said: “I couldn’t have dreamed up a project more exciting and momentous. Even in the early days of filming, the myriad stories that have emerged from the cultures and personalities that compose the Basketball Africa League are utterly compelling. Tebogo is a hugely talented upcoming filmmaker with an irresistible vision for how to tell this story.”