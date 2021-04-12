Fremantle Takes Full Control Of Abot Hameiri, The Israeli Producer Behind Netflix’s ‘Shtisel’

Fremantle has taken full control of Israeli producer Abot Hameiri, which makes the local versions of Got Talent and Survivor, as well as the Netflix drama series Shtisel.

Fremantle acquired 51% of Tel Aviv-based Abot Hameiri in 2016 and is now taking ownership of the remaining 49% of the company, which was founded in 2006 by Eitan Abot and Guy Hameiri.

Abot Hameiri’s original formats include Power Couple and Find Me Somebody To Love, while it also boasts scripted series The Attaché, which premiered on Starzplay in Europe and Acorn TV in the U.S.

Scripted developments include Bibi, a high-end TV series on the life of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, written by Kirk Ellis; and, Prisoner X, a drama series based on the extraordinary true story of Mossad recruit Ben Zygier.

Hameiri said: “By marrying our flourishing multi-genre development slate with the expertise, experience and creative global network that Fremantle has to offer, we are certain we will continue to produce premium scripted, entertainment and factual programming for audiences worldwide.”

Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati added: “The potential of the IP, of the stories and of the talent which the team at Abot Hameiri bring together is huge and I have no doubt that the incredible success the company has enjoyed in Israel and internationally will continue.”