Freddie Highmore Signs With ICM In All Areas

EXCLUSIVE: Freddie Highmore has inked with ICM Partners in all areas, Deadline has learned.

Across 71 episodes, Highmore has starred as Dr. Shaun Murphy in ABC’s hit series The Good Doctor, on which he also writes, directs and exec produces. In 2018, Highmore was nominated for Best Actor in the TV Drama Series category at the Golden Globes for his turn on The Good Doctor.

Highmore also portrayed the iconic Norman Bates in the Emmy-nominated A&E series, Bates Motel, on which he again wrote and directed episodes.

Highmore’s production company, Alfresco Pictures, currently has a deal at Sony. Alfresco Pictures develops scripted series for broadcast, cable, streaming services and international co-productions that includes Leonardo, a series about Italian master artist Leonardo da Vinci that Highmore also exec produces and stars in. Produced by Italy’s Lux Vide and Rai Fiction alongside Man in the High Castle outfit Big Light Productions, the eight-part series tells the story of the 15th/16th century Italian artist, engineer, and inventor with Aidan Turner in the title role and Highmore as a young investigator solving a mystery at the center of the story.

Highmore has worked with some of the most accomplished directors including Marc Forster (Finding Neverland), Tim Burton (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Ridley Scott (A Good Year) and Luc Besson (Arthur and the Invisibles) and such renowned television creators as Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin and David Shore.

The actor received two SAG noms for Finding Neverland in the supporting actor category and ensemble.

Highmore continues to be repped in Europe and managed by Sue Latimer at ARG Talent and by attorney Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.