Fox Sets Summer Premiere Dates For Rob Lowe-Hosted ‘Mental Samurai’, ‘Lego Masters’ With Will Arnett, ‘Beat Shazam’ With Jamie Foxx, More

Fox has unveiled its summer schedule, setting premiere dates for Rob Lowe-hosted Mental Samurai (May 25), Hell’s Kitchen Young Guns (May 31), Season 2 of Lego Masters with Will Arnett (June 1), Masterchef: Legends (June 2) and Season 4 of Beat Shazam (June 3), hosted by Jamie Foxx. They join previously announced dates for new baking competition series Crime Scene Kitchen hosted by Joel McHale, which premieres May 26, animated comedy Housebroken and the second season time-period premiere of Duncanville (May 31). A reboot of the classic drama Fantasy Island will premiere this August. Additional details to be announced.



Mental Samurai, hosted by Lowe, will have a special two-hour Season 2 premiere on Tuesday, May 25 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), before making its time-period premiere on Tuesday, June 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Chef Gordon Ramsay is back for hit culinary competition Hell’s Kitchen‘s landmark 20th season on May 31 at 8 PM ET/PT. In Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns, Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay’s restaurants.

As previously announced, Animation Domination expands to Mondays, beginning Monday, May 31, with the series premiere of animated comedy Housebroken at 9 PM ET/PT. Duncanville returns with a special two-episode debut on Sunday, May 23 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Fox Summer 2021 Premiere Dates

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT

Sunday, May 23:

8:30-9 PM — DUNCANVILLE (Season Premiere, Part 1)

9:30-10 PM — DUNCANVILLE (Season Premiere, Part 2)

Tuesday, May 25:

8-10 PM — MENTAL SAMURAI (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, May 26:

8-9 PM — THE MASKED SINGER (Season Finale)

9-10 PM — CRIME SCENE KITCHEN (Series Premiere)

Mondays, beginning May 31:

8-9 PM — HELL’S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS (Season Premiere)

9-9:30 PM — HOUSEBROKEN (Series Premiere)

9:30-10 PM — DUNCANVILLE (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning June 1:

8-9 PM — LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — MENTAL SAMURAI (Time Period Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning June 2:

8-9 PM — MASTERCHEF: LEGENDS (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

Thursdays, beginning June 3:

8-9 PM — BEAT SHAZAM (Season Premiere)