Fox’s ‘Let’s Be Real’ Tackles Disney+ With The Puppet Version Of ‘The Mandalorian’

Fox’s Let’s Be Real sketch comedy returns tonight with four new episodes featuring new puppets from entertainment and politics.

Executive produced and written by Robert Smigel (Triumph The Insult Comic Dog), the new series will debut new puppets Dr. Anthony Fauci, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Ted Cruz, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James.

Previously featured puppets, such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald J. Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence and Kanye West also will appear, as the satirical comedy series will cover politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

Let’s Be Real is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Propagate Content. Smigel serves as writer and executive producer on the series. Anna Wenger is an executive producer on behalf of Fox Alternative Entertainment; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Kevin Healy and Greg Lipstone are executive producers on behalf of Propagate Content; Gerald-Brice Viret for Canal+; while Arnaud Renard and Matthieu Porte of Can’t Stop Media also executive-produce.

Brian Reich and Andrew Weinberg serve as writers and co-executive producers. The show s based on the Canal+ format, Les Guignols.

Watch the video for a taste of what’s on tap in the next episodes.