Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Teases Return To Hosting But Not On ABC Reality Competition Series

Tom Bergeron, former host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, is returning to presenting.

However, Bergeron is not returning to the U.S. version of the British format, which he left last year, replaced by Tyra Banks.

Bergeron set off social media when he posted a clip of Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone from The Godfather: Part III. “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in…” he teased.

However, despite much clamor on Twitter, he later clarified that he wasn’t returning to DWTS. “I am returning to hosting. That’s the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you. But it’s not going to be a show I previously hosted, however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted,” he said.

Sources tell Deadline that Bergeron has been negotiating to host a syndicated gameshow so that could potentially be one avenue. The host said he expected more news next week.

He hosted DTWS since it launched in 2005 and oversaw over 400 episodes. He called the show the “most unexpected gift of my career”.

Jeopardy! is currently looking for a new host following the death of Alex Trebek and a number of revolving guest hosts. Bergeron recently said his vote for host was LeVar Burton.