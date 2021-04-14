Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Lands Netflix Reality Series

Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has landed a deal with Netflix for a reality series, sources close to the project tell Deadline.

Netflix would not comment and details of the project are being kept under wraps.

The news follows Underwood’s interview this morning with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, in which he came out as gay, and following his split with former Bachelor co-star Cassie Randolph.

The 2019 star of The Bachelor told Roberts he “got into a place with my personal life that was dark, and bad,” adding “I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this… I don’t, I would have rather died than say I’m gay. I think that was sort of my wake-up call.”

Underwood said he had run from and hated himself for a long time. “I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me,” he said.



The Bachelor franchise’s executive producers issued a statement in support of Underwood: “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”