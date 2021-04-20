Former ABC News Correspondent Adrienne Bankert Joins NewsNation; Will Anchor New National Newscast Beginning Later In Year

Today, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced that Emmy-winning journalist Adrienne Bankert has joined its cable network NewsNation, as an anchor and correspondent.

Bankert will start out in her new role by covering national affairs and delivering special reports across the news network’s prime-time weeknight broadcasts. Later in 2020, she will begin anchoring a new national newscast, as NewsNation continues to expand its programming to all time periods.

Previously, Bankert served as a national correspondent for ABC News. While in that role, which she took on in 2015, she covered breaking news on both coasts, and some of the biggest stories of the past decade, including the 2016 and 2020 Presidential campaigns, the mass shooting at Parkland Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and more. At ABC, she also reported on the entertainment industry, interviewing such high-profile talents as Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt. Between 2017 and 2019, Bankert also served as part of Good Morning America‘s weekend anchor team.

“Joining NewsNation is truly exciting,” said Bankert in a statement. “People are asking for news delivered without opinion. Now, more than ever, viewers need a place to turn for all sides of the story. They want news they can rely on and trust, along with respect, kindness, and civil discourse. I am thrilled to continue delivering unbiased journalism with a company that truly is on the cutting edge. I’m honored to join the Nexstar family.”

“Adrienne is a great addition to NewsNation—a talented, experienced journalist who has covered breaking news and important national issues and knows how to tell a story in a compelling fashion,” added Sean Compton, President, Networks, Nexstar Inc. “In addition, Adrienne will play a critical role in our plans to expand our news programming even further, assuming anchoring duties on a new national newscast we intend to launch later this year.”

In other news, investigative reporter Bill Melugin has signed on as a national correspondent for the FOX News Channel, having previously worked as an investigative reporter for the FOX-owned Los Angeles station KTTV. Joining the KTTV team in 2017, Melugin would go on to win two Golden Mike Awards for Best Investigative Journalism from the Radio & TV News Association of Southern California, also earning a local Emmy award in 2019. As an investigative reporter, he is known for obtaining the exclusive photos that would go viral of California Gov. Gavin Newsom violating Covid-19 safety guidelines, while dining at the French Laundry.

Prior to his time at KTTV, Melugin worked as an anchor and investigative reporter at FOX station WJZY-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, also serving as a fill-in anchor at FOX affiliate KFOX-TV in El Paso, Texas. He will report to FOX News Channel’s Los Angeles bureau starting on May 3rd.

“I am thrilled to be joining FNC as a national correspondent,” Melugin said, “and look forward to working alongside their team of top journalists in shedding light on the most important stories of the day for viewers across the country.”