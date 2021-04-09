Food Network Chef Bobby Flay Is Launching A Cat Food Line With A Close Friend

“While many know I am passionate about cooking, I am equally as passionate about the cats in my life,” Flay said. “Made by Nacho melds those passions together, and with Nacho by my side, I am proud to share what we created. While I influence the recipes, Nacho does the hard work of creating the menu and paw-selecting every ingredient.”

Flay stars in Beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network, and has guest hosted a number of shows. He is known for southwestern cuisine at his numbers restaurants, but has proven a master at any number of dishes when challenged on television.

Made by Nacho features wet cat food formulas, dry kibble diets and freeze-dried protein treats. The formulas include cage-free chicken, grass-fed beef and sustainably sourced salmon, balanced with pumpkin, cranberries, blueberries and kale to provide antioxidants and other essential nutrients. The formulas also include millet and oats for added fiber, as well as prebiotics and probiotics to support digestive health.

“Dogs have led R&D at pet food companies for long enough, and I’m excited to team up with Nacho and educate the larger feline community on cat health,” Lang said. “I’ve worked with Nacho to identify what is best for feline diets, starting with nutritional content, all the way down to flavor – because palatability is essential to a cat’s food.”

Flay and Nacho have also established the Made by Nacho Charitable Fund through the New York Community Trust, which will provide financial grants to EveryCat Health Foundation and Best Friends Animal Society.

The products are available on the brand’s website and will be sold exclusively in PetSmart stores starting April 19.

Nacho declined comment, despite numerous prompts.