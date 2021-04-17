‘Food Network’ Star’s Murder Case: Judge Sets Bond For Half Of Couple Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old

The husband of Ariel Robinson, winner of the Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America Season 20 competition, had his bond set at $150,000 Friday by the presiding judge in the case.

Jerry “Austin” Robinson will be under house arrest, have GPS monitoring, and will have no contact with anyone under 18 years old as a condition of his release.

He and his wife face homicide by child abuse charges in the January death of their 3-year-old daughter, Victoria “Tori” Smith. Ariel Robinson remains imprisoned in the case. Smith died at a South Carolina hospital Jan. 14 after being found unresponsive at the couple’s Simpsonville, SC home.

Arrest warrants claimed the Robinsons inflicted a “series of blunt force injuries” to Smith. The couple originally claimed that the child choked after drinking too much water. Later that day, Ariel Robinson said to police that Smith’s 7-year-old brother had caused the bruising on her body, according to testimony in court.

Related Story Food Network Plans Cannabis Cooking Series 'Chopped 420' Competition

Austin Robinson told police that Ariel had hit Smith with a belt on the day she was found unresponsive. Austin Robinson told police he could hear it from outside and when he came inside, he told Ariel, “You’ve gone too far.”

Austin Robinson also told authorities that Ariel Robinson would spank and beat Victoria. She was also often upset by how long it took the 3-year-old to eat, Assistant Solicitor Christy Kednocker-Sustakovitch said during the hearing.

Kednocker-Sustakovitch testified that Austin Robinson told authorities that Victoria was treated worse than the other children in the couple’s care. Kednocker-Sustakovitch said in court that Austin Robinson had been cooperating with authorities since his arrest.

Austin Robinson’s attorney said his client was “extremely remorseful” and is willing to testify if the case goes to trial.

The Food Network pulled Season 20 when the murder first came to light.