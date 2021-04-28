Florence Pugh To Star In Sebastián Lelio’s Adaptation of ‘The Wonder’

EXCLUSIVE: Even with Black Widow set to make its world premiere this July, Florence Pugh is continuing to add to that ever-growing dance card as she is set to star in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s The Wonder. A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio will helm the pic with Ed Guiney and Tessa Ross producing. Alice Birch penned the script.

The novel is set in Irish Midlands, 1859 and follows an English nurse, Lib Wright (Pugh), who is summoned to a tiny village to observe what some are claiming as a medical anomaly or a miracle – a girl said to have survived without food for months. Tourists have flocked to the cabin of eleven-year-old and a journalist has come down to cover the sensation. The Wonder is a tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil.

Production is set to start this August in Ireland.

Pugh has quickly become one of Hollywood’s rising stars in the leading lady ranks following her star-making turn in Midsommar and Oscar-nominated role in Little Women. She next stars in Marvel’s Black Widow set to hit theaters in May 2021, and she recently began production as the female lead in Don’t Worry Darling for New Line, directed by Olivia Wilde. She is also expected to shoot the Zach Braff directed Good Person by the end of the year.

Also on development front, Apple TV+ landed the package Dolly that has Pugh attached to star and she has also attached herself to the Universal pic The Maid.

She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment and Curtis Brown.