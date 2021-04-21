Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Byron Allen Hails Billion-Dollar Streaming “Gift” Of Local Now And Expands Pattrn, Another Byproduct Of Weather Channel Purchase

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney & Sony Reach Windows Deal That Can Sling 'Spider-Man' And Other Franchises To Disney+ For First Time
Read the full story

‘Floor Is Lava’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Netflix

Floor Is Lava is returning to Netflix for a second season.

As expected, the streamer has renewed the non-scripted series, which debuted in June 2020.

The series, which is hosted by Rutledge Wood, sees teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers.

It is produced by American Ninja Warrior producer A. Smith & Co and Haymaker Media. Irad Eyal and Megan McGrath exec produce alongside showrunner Anthony Carbone, Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, Caroline Baumgard, and Anthony Storm.

As with other non-scripted series, Netflix has gone to unusual lengths to keep its renewals secret with A. Smith & Co. putting out a casting call under the title Get Across The Room to find new contestants.

It did the same thing for Too Hot To Handle, which Deadline revealed had received a two season pick up. Variety broke the renewal news.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad