‘Floor Is Lava’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

Floor Is Lava is returning to Netflix for a second season.

As expected, the streamer has renewed the non-scripted series, which debuted in June 2020.

The series, which is hosted by Rutledge Wood, sees teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers.

It is produced by American Ninja Warrior producer A. Smith & Co and Haymaker Media. Irad Eyal and Megan McGrath exec produce alongside showrunner Anthony Carbone, Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, Caroline Baumgard, and Anthony Storm.

As with other non-scripted series, Netflix has gone to unusual lengths to keep its renewals secret with A. Smith & Co. putting out a casting call under the title Get Across The Room to find new contestants.

It did the same thing for Too Hot To Handle, which Deadline revealed had received a two season pick up. Variety broke the renewal news.