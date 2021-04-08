‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’: Kareem Green Joins Showtime Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Stand-up comedian Kareem Green has joined the cast of Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors.

Green, a three-time champion on Showtime at the Apollo, will recur on the ten-part half-hour comedy, which comes from Kevin Iso (High Fidelity) and Dan Perlman (That’s My Bus!).

Flatbush Misdemeanors, a raw and grounded comedy of city life, follows Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show explores two longtime friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others.

Green will recur as a character also named Kareem, who is the new stepdad of Dan (Perlman). An uncompromising, confident alpha male, Kareem serves as Dan’s self-appointed, unwanted guide to Flatbush, excitedly claiming his role as Dan’s father figure. Green is reprising his role from the original web series.

The show, which was created by and written by Iso and Perlman and is based on their own digital series, launches Sunday May 23 at 10:30pm.

Flatbush Misdemeanors is produced by Showtime and Breeders producer Avalon, which will act as lead studio. Perlman and Iso executive produce with Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.

Green has also appeared on BET Comic View, Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes and Russell Simmons Presents the Ruckus and his credits include Gold Digger Killer, Holla If I Kill You and Comedy In The Hood. He is repped by Avalon.