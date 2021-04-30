‘Firefly Lane’s Ali Skovbye Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Firefly Lane breakout Ali Skovbye has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Skovbye received rave reviews for her portrayal of Young Tully, the 70s counterpart to Katherine Heigl’s Tully Hart in the hit Netflix series Firefly Lane. The series, based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling book, was watched by 49 million people in its first 28 days following the February 3 launch.

Prior to her work on Firefly Lane, Skovbye was seen in the Fox feature Breakthrough, and was named a Star To Watch at the 2020 Whistler Film Festival for her role in the indie feature The Corruption of Divine Providence. Her television credits also include The Man in the High Castle, When Calls the Heart and You Me Her.

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Skovbye continues to be repped by Brad Pence at Atlas Entertainment and Vickie Petronio at Play Management.