Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Stewie Wants You To Get Covid Vaccine In ‘Family Guy’ Video

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Lands U.S. Rights To 'Gunpowder Milkshake' From STX & Studiocanal In Franchise Play
Read the full story

‘Firefly Lane’s Ali Skovbye Signs With ICM Partners

Ali Skovbye
Photo by Jenna Berman

EXCLUSIVE: Firefly Lane breakout Ali Skovbye has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Skovbye received rave reviews for her portrayal of Young Tully, the 70s counterpart to Katherine Heigl’s Tully Hart in the hit Netflix series Firefly Lane. The series, based on Kristin Hannah’s bestselling book, was watched by 49 million people in its first 28 days following the February 3 launch.

Prior to her work on Firefly Lane, Skovbye was seen in the Fox feature Breakthrough, and was named a Star To Watch at the 2020 Whistler Film Festival for her role in the indie feature The Corruption of Divine Providence. Her television credits also include The Man in the High Castle, When Calls the Heart and You Me Her.

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Skovbye continues to be repped by Brad Pence at Atlas Entertainment and Vickie Petronio at Play Management.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad