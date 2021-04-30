Finn Wittrock To Headline ‘Green Lantern’ HBO Max Series As Guy Gardner

Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) has been tapped to star as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern in HBO Max’s upcoming series based on the DC characters, from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith, Green Lantern reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. They’ll be joined by a multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.

Wittrock’s Guy Gardner/Green Lantern is a hulking mass of masculinity, and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet, Guy is somehow likable.

Berlanti, Guggenheim and Grahame-Smith executive produce with Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and David Katzenberg; Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive produce.

The Guy Gardner incarnation of Green Lantern headlined the 1997 CBS Justice League of America pilot, in which the character was played by Matthew Settle.

Wittrock has earned two Emmy nominations, for American Horror Story: Freak Show and for Versace: American Crime Story. He is joining the Berlanti TV universe after working exclusively in series for the past seven years with another mega TV producer, Ryan Murphy. Wittrock has done multiple installments of AHS, including the upcoming 10th season, which he recently wrapped, as well as Versace and Ratched, which has been renewed for a second season. In features, he will next be seen in Deep Water and A Mouthful of Air. He is repped by CAA, Weissenbach Management and Schreck Rose Dapello.