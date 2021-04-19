‘Field Notes On Love’: Dove Cameron & Jordan Fisher To Star In Warner Bros/HBO Max Movie; Lauren Graham Co-Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: Dove Cameron, star of CW’s upcoming live-action Powerpuff series, and Hamilton‘s Jordan Fisher, will star in the Warner Bros/HBO Max movie Field Notes on Love, based on the Jennifer E. Smith 2019 YA romance novel.

Co-adapting are Smith and Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham. Appian Way’s president of production Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson are producing. Fisher is executive producing.

Ember

In Field Notes on Love, Hugo is dumped by his girlfriend before their long-planned romantic train trip across America. She leaves him with the tickets, which are nontransferable, booked under her name. Meanwhile, Mae is reeling from being rejected from USC’s film school. When she stumbles across Hugo’s ad for a replacement, she’s certain it’s exactly the adventure she needs to shake off her disappointment and jump-start her next film. A cross-country train trip with a complete stranger might not seem like the best idea, but to Mae and Hugo, both eager to escape their regular lives, it makes perfect sense. What starts as a convenient arrangement soon turns into something more. However, life outside the train catches up with the duo, and they must contend with not derailing their feelings for each other.

Cameron stars as Bubbles Utonium in Powerpuff alongside Chloe Bennet and Yanna Perraul. She stars as Mal in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise and as Amber Von Tussle in the NBC feature film Hairspray Live! She is repped by LBI, A3 Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Singer, dancer, musician and actor Fisher starred as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway from 2016-17 and played Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen in 2020. He also starred in the Netflix feature To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Work It and CW’s The Flash as Bart Allen. He is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Piper Kaniecki Marks Management, LBI Entertainment and Michael E. Morales.

Graham is the Golden Globe-nominated actress of Warner Bros. TV’s Gilmore Girls across 154 episodes, which she also produced. She also stars and serves as the co-EP on the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Her TV credits include NBC’s Parenthood and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, while her feature credits include Bad Santa, The Pacifier, One True Thing and Max. She is repped by ICM, John Carrabino Management and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Smith is the author of eight novels for young adults, including The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, and her work has been translated into 33 languages.