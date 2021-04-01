‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Maggie Grace Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Grace, who currently stars in The Walking Dead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, has signed with Gersh for representation.

Grace joined the series in its fourth season as journalist Althea Szewczyk-Przygocki. She’ll reprise her role when the seventh season premieres later this year on AMC. Grace is also known for her role in ABC’s hit supernatural drama Lost, created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof. Other credits include Californication, The Following and Masters of Sex.

On the film side, she starred opposite Liam Neeson in the Taken film trilogy, appeared in Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Part 2, and was most recently seen in Dennis Dugan’s Love, Weddings & Other Disasters alongside Jeremy Irons and Diane Keaton.

Grace continues to be repped by Mosaic and attorney Karl Austen.