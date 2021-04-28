‘Fauda’ Helmer Rotem Shamir To Direct ‘Savior’ For Oakhurst Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli filmmaker Rotem Shamir is set to direct Savior, an action thriller script by Todd Komarnicki that will be financed by Oakhurst Entertainment and Capstone Group. Shamir directed the second season of the acclaimed Israeli espionage series, and is co-creator and writer of the Indian TV series Hostages, for Disney+ Hotstar. He’s also co-creator and director of the Israeli drama Line In The Sand and most recently set the 8-part thriller Diamonds with Netflix and Belgium’s VRT. Now he’s stepping up to features.

Savior centers on Vincent Will, a cold-blooded killer and mercenary working for a secret organization called the twelve disciples. Their master plan is to trigger a world war through what appears to be a string of individual terror acts. None of the mercenaries know anything but their own mission. Komarnicki’s credits include Sully and The Professor and the Madman.

Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic teamed on the financing with Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group, and casting will begin immediately. Khanna and Grasic will produce with Papatime’s Terry Botwick and Komarnicki under his Guy Walks Into a Bar label. Ruzanna Kegeyan from Capstone Group and Geyer Kosinski will be executive producers.

“I am extremely excited to be working on this film with this talented group of people who share my passion for character driven action thrillers,” Shamir said. “My view of the genre is to combine edge of your seat action sequences with a heartfelt story that puts its characters in the center, and I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to do so on the big screen.”

Said Oakhurst’s Khanna: “Rotem is a terrific filmmaker; intelligent and thoughtful. His direction of Fauda was an exquisite explosion of sound and images, unleashing a furious barrage at full tilt. He’s perfect for this.” Oakhurst is about to release Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. Up next for production is the Michael Cera comedy Sacramento.

Capstone Group is coming off the Angelina Jolie-starrer Come Away, the Morgan Freeman-starrer Vanquish and Kandahar which starred Gerard Butler.

Shamir is represented by CAA, Artists First and attorney Allison Binder. Komarnicki is represented by attorney Darren Trattner.